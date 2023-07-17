95°
Report: Former employee kills workers at Harvey shipyard, still on the run
HARVEY, La. - Law enforcement is looking for a person who killed two workers at a shipyard in Jefferson Parish.
WWL-TV reports the shooting happened Monday at FMY Shipyard in Harvey. The attacker, who has not been publicly identified, apparently shot two workers before fleeing the site.
Authorities believe the shooter was a former employee at the shipyard.
BREAKING: Authorities say a former employee killed two current employees at FMT Shipyard in Harvey Monday. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/O1a0G3Yf5y— Mike McDaniel (@McDanielWWLTV) July 17, 2023
This is a developing story.
