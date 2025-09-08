Report: Dez Bryant may have suffered torn Achilles at practice

Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Star wide receiver Dez Bryant's season with the Saints could be over before it's even started.

Bryant, who signed with New Orleans on Wednesday reportedly suffered an injury while running routes at practice Friday. Saints personnel fear he may have suffered a torn Achilles tendon according to NFL.com contributor Tom Pelissero.

Sources informed tell me Dez Bryant was coming out of a routine route when it happened. This is sickening for a guy who waited so long for the right fit https://t.co/Pb2tKVdBP0 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 9, 2018

The signing made headlines across the country this week as fans speculated how the 30-year-old might impact the Saints, a heavy Super Bowl favorite.

Bryant spent his first eight years in the NFL with Dallas and last season caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring play, for the Cowboys

However, his professional reputation has been marred at times by public confrontations with coaches and teammates during games and practices.



Seeking salary cap relief, the Cowboys released Bryant after last season with two years remaining on the receiver's five-year, $70 million contract.