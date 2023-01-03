Latest Weather Blog
Report: Bodies recovered in Gulf after helicopter crashed off La. coast last week
GALLIANO, La. - Search crews have located the bodies of four men who died after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf while taking off from an oil rig last week.
The wreck happened Thursday, Dec. 29 as the aircraft was taking off from a rig about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana.
On Tuesday, WLOX reported that the victims' remains and the wreckage had been taken back to shore in Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Only one person on board, David Scarborough, has been identified at this time.
According to a report from the Times-Picayune, the helicopter was owned by Rotorcraft Leasing Co., a Louisiana-based company that had at least two other major wrecks involving its aircraft in 2022.
According to federal records, the first happened Jan. 14, when a helicopter crashed into a marsh near Houma, killing two people. On Dec. 15, the Coast Guard responded to another helicopter crash in the Gulf where three occupants were rescued.
Rotorcraft has not publicly commented in wake of the most recent crash.
