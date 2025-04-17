At least 1 dead, 6 injured in Florida State University shooting

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

One person is in critical condition and five are in serious condition, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The number of injured is subject to change, sources told ABC News, as law enforcement is actively searching to determine how many might be injured.

The university said "law enforcement has neutralized the threat" and Tallahassee police said the campus has been secured.

The shooting took place near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to shelter in place.

Sophomore Paula Maldonado told ABC News she was in class near the Student Union when she heard what sounded like yelling outside.

"Right after, the active threat alarm went off," she said. "Everyone in my class quickly turned off the lights, put desks to block off the door and hid by the front of the classroom."

"We were quiet and some were whispering," Maldonado said. "Some were also crying and helping each other. Like a student next to me told me to put my backpack in front of me to protect myself."

"A cop came inside and I thought it was the shooter, so it was very scary. But after a couple of minutes another cop came back in and told us to go outside with our hands up, Maldonado said.

Student Daniella Streety told ABC News she was in the building across the street from the Student Union when alert sirens started blaring, and people who were standing outside ran into her building.

Students then fled from the Student Union as law enforcement flooded the scene, she said.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting in South Florida in 2018, said some of Jaime's classmates now attend FSU.

"Incredibly, some of them were just a part of their 2nd school shooting and some were in the student union today," Guttenberg, who has become a gun reform supporter, wrote on social media. "As a father, all I ever wanted after the Parkland shooting was to help our children be safe. Sadly, because of the many people who refuse to do the right things about reducing gun violence, I am not surprised by what happened today."

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said, "My heart breaks for the students, their families, and faculty at Florida State University. There is no place in American society for violence. Our entire nation is praying for the victims and their families."

FSU said classes are canceled through Friday.

Leon County public schools were placed "on lockout as a precaution," according to the school district.