69°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: At least 200 Immigration Agents expected to be deployed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — At least 200 Immigration Agents are expected to be deployed in New Orleans by the end of the week, according to ABC News.
Those agents are currently conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte, N.C., called "Operation Charlotte's Web."
Agents have reportedly made 130 arrests in Charlotte so far.
Trending News
By the end of the week, at least 200 agents are expected to be redeployed from Charlotte to New Orleans to begin "Operation Catahoula Crunch," according to ABC News.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New St. Francisville interim police chief named, no timeline yet for next...
-
WATCH: LSU, interim head coach Frank Wilson prepares for final home game...
-
Hammond man arrested on murder charges in overdose death of 28-year-old
-
Former La. Speaker of the House arrested on felony charges filed last...
-
Hammond Police Department asks for help locating missing 12-year-old girl