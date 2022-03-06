73°
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
BATON ROUGE - Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has committed to LSU and will arrive in Baton Rouge in the coming weeks, according to ESPN.
Daniels entered the transfer portal Feb. 18 after his third season with the Sun Devils. The junior threw 10 touchdowns and 2,380 yards during the 2021 season.
Sources: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has committed to LSU. Sources tell ESPN he’ll be eligible for spring practice and should arrive there the next few weeks.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 6, 2022
