73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU

4 hours 27 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, March 06 2022 Mar 6, 2022 March 06, 2022 4:53 PM March 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has committed to LSU and will arrive in Baton Rouge in the coming weeks, according to ESPN. 

Daniels entered the transfer portal Feb. 18 after his third season with the Sun Devils. The junior threw 10 touchdowns and 2,380 yards during the 2021 season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days