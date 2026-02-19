Renovations coming to centerpiece D-Day exhibit at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The longest-running exhibit at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans will undergo renovations on Feb. 25.

The last day to visit "The D-Day Invasion of Normandy" will be Feb. 24.

The D-Day exhibit has been the centerpiece exhibit at the museum since it opened 25 years ago.

"The D-Day Invasion of Normandy is a beloved and foundational part of the Museum experience that has brought June 6, 1944, to life for millions of visitors," museum President and CEO Stephen J. Watson said.



The renovated exhibit will continue to explore the Normandy landings in greater depth. In addition to expanding from two galleries to four, the renovation will "innovate storytelling to an expert level."

The museum will partner with renowned design firm Gallagher and Associates, which has previously worked on existing immersive galleries at the museum.

“This renovation is an opportunity to strengthen the way we present the story of D-Day,” Erin Clancey, museum Associate Vice President of Collections and Exhibits, said. "At its core, this exhibit is about people — and about understanding the scale, sacrifice, and significance of what unfolded on June 6, 1944.”

The renovations mark the second improvement project since the museum launched its $300 million Victory's Promise campaign in June 2025, the first being the 4D film narrated by Tom Hanks, "Beyond All Boundaries."