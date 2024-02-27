Registration, renewal fees waived for certain military license plates

BATON ROUGE - An act passed in the 2023 legislative session allows owners of certain military honors license plates to receive permanent registration, waiving renewal fees.

Members of the armed services must present retirement forms or active duty discharge forms from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnamese Conflict, and the Laos War.

Current owners of these license plates will receive a permanent vehicle registration through the mail.

More information can be found on the OMV's website here.