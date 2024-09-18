Latest Weather Blog
Registration for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program lottery opens tomorrow; only 300 grants to be awarded
Registration for the next round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program grants opens on Wednesday and closes Friday.
Registration for the lottery for the 300 grants and 200 spots on a waitlist, which will fund the fortification of homes along Louisiana's coast, will open on Sept. 18 at 8 a.m. and close on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Previous grant rounds operated on a first-come, first-served basis, registration for this and future rounds will be conducted using a lottery system, the Louisiana Department of Insurance said.
The program provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof Standard, which includes strengthening the home against severe storms, high winds and wind-driven rain.
Homeowners who attempted to apply during a previous round of grants but were not selected will need to register for this round, the department added.
Residents in the following parishes qualify to enter the lottery:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- Iberia
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system before registering for the lottery and may do so by visiting the program's website and clicking the login button. Homeowners who previously created a profile may continue to use it.
To find out if your home qualifies, click here.
