Reggie Bush, Jonathan Vilma to lead massive 'who dat' chant before Saints playoff game Sunday

Reggie Bush hypes up the crowd before Saints' wildcard win last year

NEW ORLEANS - It's gonna get loud in the Superdome this weekend.

On Friday, former star running back Reggie Bush announced he and Jonathan Vilma would lead the home crowd in a massive 'Who dat' chant before the start of the Saints' playoff game with the Eagles. Bush and Vilma were key members of the 2009 Saints team that led New Orleans to its first Super Bowl victory.

The Superdome, known for having one of the most raucous home crowds in all of football, is guaranteed to be deafening when the reigning Super Bowl champions visit on Sunday. A video showing Bush leading the same chant against the Panthers last year recently circulated around social media, with fans of all teams recognizing just how loud it can get in the dome.

How loud can it get in the Dome for the playoffs?



LISTEN to the pregame chant in the wildcard game last year!! #GoSaints @ReggieBush #TBT pic.twitter.com/wOslq6WYRn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 3, 2019

A win Sunday would secure a berth in the NFC Championship game, just one step removed from the Super Bowl. It's a feat which has narrowly escaped the Saints on multiple occasions since 2009, including an infamous miracle play in Minnesota which knocked the team out of contention last year.

The Saints will take on the Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs at 3:40 p.m. Sunday.