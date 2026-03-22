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'Red Tie Gala' silent auction held at Baton Rouge Marriott

2 hours 11 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 10:56 PM March 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Marriot hosted a special silent auction Saturday night.

The inaugural Red Tie Gala supports scholarships for visual arts, behavioral health and other subjects. Five recipients won awards tonight.

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The event also celebrates the launch of a book that highlights the legacy of influential community members.

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