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'Red Tie Gala' silent auction held at Baton Rouge Marriott
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Marriot hosted a special silent auction Saturday night.
The inaugural Red Tie Gala supports scholarships for visual arts, behavioral health and other subjects. Five recipients won awards tonight.
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The event also celebrates the launch of a book that highlights the legacy of influential community members.
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