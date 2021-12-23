Latest Weather Blog
Red Cross training residents to become volunteers ahead of Harvey
BATON ROUGE - The Red Cross is offering classes over the weekend that will train local residents before they volunteer their help during Tropical Storm Harvey's impact.
Classes will be available Friday and Saturday as Harvey makes its approach toward the gulf coast. The primary focus of these lessons will be to teach volunteers how to operate a shelter.
"We need your help now as we prepare for Harvey’s impact across the region, as your time and talent are essential to our community’s resiliency,” said Joshua Joachim, chief executive of the Louisiana Red Cross.
Classes are available at Red Cross offices in:
Baton Rouge, 4655 Sherwood Common Blvd.
· Friday, Aug. 25, 5:30-9 p.m.
· Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lafayette, 215 E. Pinhook
· Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lake Charles, 3512 Kirkman St.
· Friday, Aug. 25, 5:30-9 p.m.
· Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Madisonville, 300 Ashland Way
· Saturday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
