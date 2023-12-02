Red Cross closes shelter in Celtic Studios

BATON ROUGE - Red Cross is closing the last shelter for flood victims in Celtic Studios at noon on Wednesday.

The shelter has been housing people displaced from the flood and people who were in the shelter in the Baton Rouge River Center. The shelter housed about 11,000 people after the flood. As of Monday, 69 people were in the Celtic Studios shelter.

According to Red Cross officials, those who still do not have a place to go will receive help.