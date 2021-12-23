Recycling crew drove Santa through Baton Rouge Thursday

BATON ROUGE – Santa came into town early … riding on the back of a Republic Services recycling truck.

Santa was spotted on Ginger Place Drive off Hoo Shoo Too and surprised kids who were outside Thursday afternoon.

Children of grandparents in the neighborhood like to wait outside for the truck and usually interact with the crew. Thursday, the crew surprised the kids with a visit from Santa who even brought gifts for the youngers who wait religiously for the truck to pass.

As the truck pulled into the neighborhood, the red suit was easily spotted – Santa, in the distance, was hanging off the truck like he was part of the crew.

“Our recycle crew has been so attentive and kind,” Brenda, one of the grandparents, wrote to WBRZ about the spectacle. She said her grandchildren wave and blow kisses to the crew on the truck – it’s been a tradition of her grandkids since her oldest did it first years ago.

They know the crew’s name, she said: “Mrs. Mona and Mr. Larry always honk and blow kisses back.” The crew sometimes stops and talks with the kids. Brenda said today they were all surprised when Santa was on the back of the truck.

“We are so blessed to enjoy this special bond,” the grandmother said.

“This is what makes this time of the year so special and truly brings togetherness to our community,” Republic Services General Manager Sharon Mann said.