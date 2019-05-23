86°
Recreational boating prohibited in Assumption Parish due to backwater flooding

Thursday, May 23 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Officials have closed all waterways in Assumption Parish to recreational boating.

The decision was made during a Wednesday Assumption Parish Police Jury meeting. Activities that are prohibited include poker runs and bass fishing tournaments. Commercial boating is still allowed. 

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are currently patrolling the waterways and will issue citations to anyone seen boating.

Officials didn't say when the waterways would be reopened. 

There are also several roadways in the parish that are closed.

