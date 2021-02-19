Record cold stretch ends, weekend temps trend up

On Friday morning, the Baton Rouge area climbed above 40 degrees for the first time in 137 hours (Saturday at 4pm). One more very cold night is expected but the upward momentum on thermometers will continue on Saturday afternoon.

Next 24 Hours: Conditions are set up even better tonight than last night for very cold temperatures. Beneath clear skies with light winds, the Capital City should bottom out in the mid 20s and some areas north of I-12 are set for another hard freeze. Leave the pipes wrapped. Following Friday’s sunshine fueled climb, Saturday afternoon will bounce some 30 degrees into the mid 50s as light winds shift to the east.

Up Next: Sunday will be even warmer, starting off above freezing and then reaching the 60s. Some sunshine may be around early but clouds will increase through the day due to the approach of a weak cold front. Isolated showers will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning but coverage and amounts will be low. Overall, temperatures will be stable, near average from the end of the weekend into early next week. With another stretch of sunshine, thermometers could hit 70 degrees by Wednesday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: The deep cold pool associated with an upper level trough will remain over the area tonight. More so than last night, conditions look ideal for the bottom to drop out on temperatures. Clear skies and light winds will make for optimal radiational cooling and lead to a hard freeze north of I-12. Most areas along and north will make it into the mid 20s. That upper trough will pull away to the east on Saturday allowing a weak upper level ridge to move overhead and some compressional warming to occur. With sunshine, highs will warm into the mid 50s Saturday and into the 60s by Sunday. Then, a weak, Pacific-based cold front will send a few showers our way Sunday night into Monday. Low instability will make it difficult for any thunderstorms to develop and rain coverage looks to remain low—in the isolated category. After some showers, thermometers will barely take a hit, remaining near seasonal averages. Tuesday and Wednesday will be tranquil and mild though some clouds could build up ahead of the eventual next rainmaker toward the end of next week.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.