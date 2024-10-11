Record-breaking pole vaulter, former LSU star Mondo Duplantis gets engaged

BATON ROUGE — Mondo Duplantis, the LSU alum who broke his own pole vaulting world record at the 2024 Summer Olympics, has achieved another major life goal: getting engaged.

His engagement to four-year girlfriend Desiré Inglander was announced in an issue of Vogue magazine. The couple was doing a photoshoot for the outlet when Duplantis got down on a knee, The Advocate reports.

"I can safely say it’s the most nervous I’ve been in my life,” Duplantis told Vogue. “I had a few lines that I thought I was going to say, but I lost my words. I completely froze.”