Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge continues decades-long work of providing home repairs in community

BATON ROUGE — Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge has been providing free home repairs to community members for more than 20 years.

The group, which aims to repair the homes of the most vulnerable, like seniors, veterans and individuals with disabilities, says it sees a future where everyone has a safe and stable home.

"We are making that vision a reality by repairing homes, revitalizing communities, and rebuilding lives—one home at a time," the group's mission statement says.

In 2024, the group improved 147 homes, with 1,193 repairs completed and 257 social service needs identified in 85 homes.

On Tuesday, Executive Director Kristopher Lewis visited 2une In to share how they are continuing their mission in 2025.