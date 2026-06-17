'Reagan is rolling over in his grave:' Sen. Bill Cassidy bashes Trump's peace deal to end Iran war

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy on Wednesday criticized the president's deal made with Iran to end the war.

U.S. officials read the text of the agreement to a group of journalists covering the G-7. According to the AP, the text includes a new "minimum" standard for Iranian uranium enrichment, secures a toll-free passage in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days and waives some sanctions against Iran.

President Trump touted the deal as a win for the U.S., but a few Senate Republicans have criticized the deal, including Cassidy.

"It's going to leave Iran stronger and it's going to leave our allies weaker, and it may commit U.S. taxpayer dollars. Now, Iran recognizes that they can use their leverage of the Strait of Hormuz to extract from the other countries of the world," he said to reporters.

Online, Cassidy said "Reagan is rolling over in his grave."

Reagan is rolling over in his grave. Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works and will undoubtedly leverage it in the future. Now, Iran gets to build brand-new infrastructure under this deal.



Before the war, the… — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) June 17, 2026

Cassidy will be losing his Senate seat in January after failing to make the runoff election for the Republican Senate primaries. Trump threw his support behind Rep. Julia Letlow. Cassidy voted to impeach Trump in 2021.

The peace deal has already been electronically signed but there will be a formal signing in Switzerland on Friday.