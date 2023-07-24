Ready to dig in? More than 40 restaurants participating in Dig Baton Rouge Restaurant Week

BATON ROUGE - If you're ready to get your grub on, this is the week to do it with dozens of restaurants participating in Dig Baton Rouge Restaurant Week.

It's bigger than before with more than 40 restaurants offering their specials on a set menu. Each restaurant offers a three course meal, with prices ranging from $25 to $60.

There's also a special hashtag to use when you go out to the participating restaurants. When you use the #EatBr, a $2 donation will be made to The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society.

"This is through the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation's Crisis Grant Program along with the Restaurant Association and their education to help continue to develop great culinarians, like the ones you see here at Restaurant 1796," said Stephen Hightower with City Group Hospitality.

To check out which restaurants are participating, you can visit eatbr.com.