Rayne Police officer shot, killed; State Police investigating

RAYNE, La. (NEWS 15) — A Rayne police officer has died following a shooting, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said they were called to investigate the shooting, which happened in the 500 block of East Harrop Street near North Chavis Street on Monday, May 5.

The officer's name has not been released yet.

LSP is investigating the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

A News 15 crew on scene heard an officer indicate it was a case of friendly fire. Troopers noted they are not confirming that information.

If this deadly shooting of the Rayne officer turns out to be a case of friendly fire, it would be the second friendly fire death of an officer in the past year.

You'll recall, News 15 Investigates reported Lafayette Sr. Cpl. Segus Jolivette died from friendly fire during a standoff last summer.

The investigation into this latest shooting is ongoing.