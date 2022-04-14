81°
Rapper behind sports anthem 'We Ready' allegedly murdered by his brother
DEKALB COUNTY, GA. - A rapper best known for his hit song "We Ready," used at countless sporting events over the past two decades, allegedly died at the hands of his brother.
Officers initially responded to a shooting on March 25 at a gas station in Dekalb County, Georgia where they found Archie Eversole with a gunshot wound.
WSB-TV reported that Eversole died from his injuries April 3, just over a week later.
Eversole's brother, Alexander Kraus, was initially booked for aggravated assault after the shooting, but his charge was upgraded to murder after the musician's death.
