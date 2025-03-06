Raising Cane's partners with LSU basketball players as they visit Ochsner pediatric patients

BATON ROUGE — Ochsner Medical Center pediatric patients at The Grove received a surprise visit from LSU basketball players and Raising Cane's on Thursday afternoon.

Patients got to spend time with Cam Carter, Trace Young, Curtis Givens and Jordan Spears. Raising Cane's Director of Marketing Zach Corbin said there's no better way to end the SEC season than giving back to the community.

Jeremey Dorsey is a patient at Ochsner who spent his eighth birthday with the players.

“It was perfect,” Dorsey said.

The kids got basketballs signed by the players and plush toys.

LSU guard Cam Carter said he loves being on the court, but he also loved spending time with the kids.

“It just reminds me of myself when I was smaller. I never really got to spend time with a collegiate athlete, especially coming from Donaldsonville,” Carter said.

Corbin said it’s always exciting to be able to put a smile on a child’s face.

“It makes me really excited when you get to see the look of excitement on a child’s face who might be having a bad day, might’ve gotten a shot at the doctor's office, or going through a procedure, and they get some joy in that moment,” Corbin said.