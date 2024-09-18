Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves set as guest on new season of 'Shark Tank'

BATON ROUGE — Raising Cane's founder and owner Todd Graves is gearing up to join Mr. Wonderful, Mark Cuban and the other Sharks on this season of ABC's "Shark Tank" as a guest host.

Graves, who started Raising Cane's off LSU's campus in 1996, will be appearing on the upcoming 16th season of the popular entrepreneurship series as a guest on the panel of investors that entrepreneurs are trying to court to fund their startups.

Graves' appearance was announced on the show's Instagram, which Graves himself reposted. He was one of multiple guest Sharks announced, including Kendra Scott, the chairwoman and founder of her namesake jewelry company.

The new season of "Shark Tank" premieres on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.