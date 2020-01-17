Raising Cane's giving away handful of coveted Coach O cutouts

BATON ROUGE - Ever wanted a life-size cardboard cutout of LSU's beloved Coach Ed Orgeron? Well here's your chance.

Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves announced Friday the restaurant chain is giving away three standees of the championship-winning head coach and coleslaw fanatic.

Anyone looking to score their own needs to follow the rules in the above Facebook post for a chance to win.

The cutouts made headlines earlier this month when overzealous fans were seen stealing them from multiple Louisiana locations. Graves took the thefts in stride, tweeting out "Leggo my Coach O" alongside surveillance video of the thieves.