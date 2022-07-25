Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets, plans to split the money between employees

BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves reportedly bought 50,000 Mega Million's lottery tickets, one on behalf of every Cane's employee, and is planning on divvying up the money between them if the $790 million jackpot hits.

Raising Cane's said each crew member could win thousands if any of the tickets have the lucky numbers.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” said Todd Graves, Founder of Raising Cane’s. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

Raising Cane's has 617 locations across 33 states and began in Baton Rouge, off of LSU's campus.