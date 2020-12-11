Rainy overnight into daybreak Saturday

Tonight and Tomorrow: We'll remain dry this evening, with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Overnight, a line of showers & maybe a rumble of thunder will approach the area from the west. Lows will be in the lower 60s. The rain will be on top of metro Baton Rouge around 4am - 5am, tracking east towards the I-55 corridor by 6am - 7am. The rain will clear southeast Louisiana by Saturday afternoon, making way for an overall nice day. Highs will be well above average, in the low to mid 70s.



Looking Ahead:





Rain returns to the forecast again on Sunday. Sunday morning will be dry, but mild. Sunday afternoon, clouds will increase with a few showers developing across the area as a warm front lifts north off the Gulf. Sunday evening, we'll have widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms across south Louisiana, as an area of low pressure moves over head. Rainfall totals by the end of the weekend will range between 0.50" - 1". A few locally higher amounts are possible. By Monday morning, the rain has cleared the area, with a few lingering clouds. The chilly air will return on Monday with highs only in the low to mid 50s.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

