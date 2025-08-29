Rain likely for the early part of the Labor Day weekend

A front flirting with the region will slowly push southward over the weekend. Rain chances will be on the high side due to instability, and decent moisture. Some heavy downpours are possible.

Today & Tomorrow: Lots of clouds to start the day with a few stray showers. Widespread rain north of us will drift into the region during the day. Expect numerous showers and storms, with some locally heavy rain. Showers will become more scattered this evening and overnight. Rain will stick around Saturday and perhaps into Sunday depending on the speed of the front, and just how far south it goes. Clouds will keep temperatures in the 80s, with lows in the mid 70s.

Up Next: The forecast is tricky for the end of the holiday weekend, as some models have the front and “dry” air working into the northern Gulf. Others stall the front near the area, which would keep some rain in the forecast. At this time I’m optimistic the dry air will be in place for a decent Labor Day Monday.

After that, the early part of next week may see more dry air moving in. Therefore, your midweek forecast looks quiet at this time, though temperatures will be back in the 90s due to more sunshine.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is going to move off of the African continent into the Atlantic this weekend. Some development is possible over the coming days.

– Dave

