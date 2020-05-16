Rain gear needed throughout the weekend

Today and Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day today. This morning, we’re monitoring a line of storms marching across southwest Louisiana that will likely impact the Baton Rouge metro by late morning/afternoon. We’ll also have the opportunity for pop-up storms through tonight. Highs will be near 82, lows will be near 70.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that has brought plenty of rainfall to south Florida. As of Saturday morning, thunderstorms remain disorganized and away from the main center of low pressure. As the system marches towards the northern Bahamas, conditions may become more favorable for tropical or subtropical development. If the system gets named, it will be the first named storm of the season – Arthur. This system will not impact the Gulf Coast but will bring rough surf to parts of the east coast.

THE EXPLANATION:

This morning, a line of showers and thunderstorms is marching across southwest Louisiana and could impact the Baton Rouge area by late morning/afternoon. There is still some uncertainty with forecast models regarding if this line will be able to sustain itself through the afternoon. We'll also have the potential for pop-up storms. Regardless, plan for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day and have the rain gear ready. This is all due to an area of low pressure that will pass to our northwest through the remainder of the weekend. This system will keep the potential for more rainfall throughout the day Sunday, some of which could be heavy at times.

