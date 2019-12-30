Rabenhorst Funeral Home purchased by Houston-based company for $4.5 million

Rabenhorst Funeral Homes and Crematory (Baton Rouge)

BATON ROUGE - Rabenhorst Funeral Homes and Crematory properties in Baton Rouge has been purchased by a Houston-based funeral home company.

According to Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the company that's purchased the Baton Rouge funeral home is Service Corporation International (SCI).

The Houston firm bought multiple properties from Rabenhorst in three separate transactions that totaled to the hefty sum of $4.5 million.

SCI bought the properties through SCI Tennessee Funeral Services LLC in several deals that closed during Christmas week.

The acquired properties include Rabenhorst’s Government Street location in downtown, its Florida Boulevard location in downtown east, as well as property on Perkins Road.

Earlier this year, SCI purchased Seale Funeral Home on Hooper Road for $1.4 million.

The Houston company oversees the operations of more than 1,475 funeral homes and 480 cemeteries in 44 states and Puerto Rico.