Quick Saturday storm brings much-needed rain, some hail

BATON ROUGE - Saturday's afternoon storm brought much needed-rain to the capital area, but not without added issues.

Even with temperatures near 100 degrees, hail came down in the Shenandoah neighborhood. Nearby, winds knocked down a tree that brought down a slew of powerlines, leaving residents in the dark.

Residents along Old Hammond Highway got 1 to 1.5 inches of rain during the quick storm.