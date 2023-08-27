84°
Quick Saturday storm brings much-needed rain, some hail
BATON ROUGE - Saturday's afternoon storm brought much needed-rain to the capital area, but not without added issues.
Even with temperatures near 100 degrees, hail came down in the Shenandoah neighborhood. Nearby, winds knocked down a tree that brought down a slew of powerlines, leaving residents in the dark.
Residents along Old Hammond Highway got 1 to 1.5 inches of rain during the quick storm.
