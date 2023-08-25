Queen Baton Rouge welcomes guests after completing transformation

BATON ROUGE - The new Queen Baton Rouge casino opened its doors Thursday evening, showing off a transformation two years in the making.

The former Hollywood Casino welcomed special guests to a preview event, then went public at 9 p.m. More than 1,000 people were there to see the change.

The ribbon was officially cut by Lydia Chenevert, a 30-year employee of the property.

The overhaul -- which makes the Queen Baton Rouge the city's first fully land-based casino -- cost $85 million.

Several new restaurants were part of the renewal of the site. They include Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, the 3 Woks Noodle Bar and Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge.

The property's signature dining establishment is called 1717, and is described as "a dynamic bar and restaurant with a stage for live entertainment."

A Draft Kings Sports Book will feature action on a wide array of sporting events.

Former LSU Tiger and NFL quarterback Matt Flynn led a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sports book and placed the ceremonial first bet.

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, The Queen Baton Rouge is now open 24 hours daily.