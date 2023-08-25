84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Queen Baton Rouge welcomes guests after completing transformation

59 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, August 24 2023 Aug 24, 2023 August 24, 2023 11:28 PM August 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The new Queen Baton Rouge casino opened its doors Thursday evening, showing off a transformation two years in the making.

The former Hollywood Casino welcomed special guests to a preview event, then went public at 9 p.m. More than 1,000 people were there to see the change.

The ribbon was officially cut by Lydia Chenevert, a 30-year employee of the property.

The overhaul -- which makes the Queen Baton Rouge the city's first fully land-based casino -- cost $85 million.

Several new restaurants were part of the renewal of the site. They include Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, the 3 Woks Noodle Bar and Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge.

The property's signature dining establishment is called 1717, and is described as "a dynamic bar and restaurant with a stage for live entertainment."

A Draft Kings Sports Book will feature action on a wide array of sporting events.

Trending News

Former LSU Tiger and NFL quarterback Matt Flynn led a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the sports book and placed the ceremonial first bet.  

As of 9 p.m. Thursday, The Queen Baton Rouge is now open 24 hours daily.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days