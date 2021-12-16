QB Myles Brennan says he's staying at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Quarterback Myles Brennan, who said he planned to leave LSU after being sidelined with an injury this past season, is now expected to stay with the Tigers.

Brennan made the announcement on Thursday via a tweet. The LSU quarterback shared a clip of the famous "I'm not leaving" scene from 'The Wolf of Wall Street' with the caption "There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation!"

If you're not familiar with the scene, beware it contains explicit language.

There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation! ?? pic.twitter.com/uxNtwDP7iU — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) December 16, 2021

Brennan entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, signaling his intention to leave LSU, making Thursday's announcement a pleasant surprise for Tiger fans.

The announcement also comes just over a week after Max Johnson, who filled at QB during Brennan's absence, announced he plans to transfer to another school.