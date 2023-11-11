Puppies stolen from Acadia Parish home

CROWLEY - The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help finding ten puppies stolen from a Church Point home this week.

The sheriff's office said they were told about the theft on Dec. 7 at the 1000 block of West Plaquemine. The owner of the ten American Bully Pit pups said they had been taken from a kennel in the rear of the residence.

Deputies said the puppies were possibly taken between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said the puppies are three weeks old, and their return is important for their survival.

Anyone with information about the missing puppies should call Det. Tyler Broussard at 788-8720. A $1,000 reward is being offered for their safe return.