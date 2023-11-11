61°
Latest Weather Blog
Puppies stolen from Acadia Parish home
CROWLEY - The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help finding ten puppies stolen from a Church Point home this week.
The sheriff's office said they were told about the theft on Dec. 7 at the 1000 block of West Plaquemine. The owner of the ten American Bully Pit pups said they had been taken from a kennel in the rear of the residence.
Deputies said the puppies were possibly taken between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Investigators said the puppies are three weeks old, and their return is important for their survival.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the missing puppies should call Det. Tyler Broussard at 788-8720. A $1,000 reward is being offered for their safe return.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two children rushed to hospital after EMS called to local apartment complex
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Blair Rousseau
-
Attorney asks Metro Council to find solution for homes that are damaged...
-
Task force aims to lower infant, maternal mortality rates
-
Navy Veteran from Baton Rouge gifted new car ahead of Veteran's Day