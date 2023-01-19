Public meeting scheduled to discuss placement of new mental health facility

BATON ROUGE - A public meeting is scheduled for Saturday for citizens to discuss the proposed placement of a new mental health facility.

The facility is set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door to Forest Heights Academy of Excellence, an elementary school, and across the street from Glen Oaks High School.

The new facility would provide up to 118 inpatient beds for the "severely/persistently mentally ill adult population in the state of Louisiana," according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Read the LDH's description of the proposed facility below:

The purpose of this RFI is to enter into one or more in-kind Cooperative Endeavor Agreements for services from qualified Private Sector Providers who are interested in providing a highly secure, licensed, Joint Commission Accredited, and CMS Certified Intermediate Psychiatric Hospital with 50-118 licensed inpatient hospital beds for the Severely/Persistently Mentally Ill adult population in the State of Louisiana. The population served are those who are forensically involved with aggressive/dangerous behaviors, and who have been civilly committed subsequent to being found un-restorably incompetent to proceed to trial.

The meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at Forest Heights Academy of Excellence.