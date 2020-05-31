76°
Protesters gather again in Baton Rouge on Siegen Lane Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - Another protest is taking place right now along Siegen Lane near the Honda dealership.
According to the Advocate, protesters are currently gathered on Siegen Lane protesting the recent death of George Floyd and others who were victimized to police brutality.
Around 35 or more people are holding signs and chanting along the sidewalk.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is on the scene.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/TrKlWYbHCP— blacklivesmatter (@returnofthetori) June 1, 2020
