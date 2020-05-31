76°
Protesters gather again in Baton Rouge on Siegen Lane Sunday night

2 hours 14 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2020 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2020 9:26 PM May 31, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas
Video Credit: Twitter @returnofthetori

BATON ROUGE - Another protest is taking place right now along Siegen Lane near the Honda dealership. 

According to the Advocate, protesters are currently gathered on Siegen Lane protesting the recent death of George Floyd and others who were victimized to police brutality. 

Around 35 or more people are holding signs and chanting along the sidewalk.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is on the scene.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.  

