'Protect their identity:' Advocates support law to protect teens online

BATON ROUGE - Social media companies could face hefty fines if a new law regarding teen privacy isn’t followed.

Starting July 1, a law aimed at protecting minors will restrict how data can be shared and used to make companies money.

The internet is vast, and teenager Genesis Bass spends a lot of time exploring it.

“It could be a tool to better your future, but it could also be the one thing that stops you,” Bass said. "I've had experiences where I've had to be careful about what I've posted, especially now, where I'm at the age where I'm applying for jobs. I'm applying for internships."

The new law goes beyond general online etiquette. This time, social media companies need to watch what they’re putting on teens’ feeds.

"The way things are now, people can take one piece of information and find out so much other information," advocate Tonja Myles said.

Companies would be restricted from using teens' data to push out targeted ads, and also would not be able to sell teens’ online information.

"We need to do everything we can to protect them,” Myles said. “Protect their identity."

In order for the companies to face fines, the state's attorney general would need to bring civil action to enforce the new law.