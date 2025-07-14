Proposed roundabout near Lowe's will ease Gonzales traffic problems, officials say

GONZALES — Ascension Parish officials hope a new roundabout will bring relief to what's described as the busiest intersection in Gonzales.

The proposed roundabout at La. 44 and Lowe's Avenue, just off Airline Highway, aims to alleviate congestion near businesses like Lowe's and PetSmart.

"It's probably the busiest intersection in this area in Gonzales," Chief Transportation Engineer for Ascension Parish Daniel Helms said.

Helms explained that numerous access points in the vicinity contribute to traffic issues and conflicts on the roadway, with congestion being the primary concern.

The roundabout would replace the existing traditional traffic signals.

Helms said the plan also involves converting the intersection of Bayou Narcisse and La. 44 into a right-in, right-out intersection.

This roundabout is the first of five planned projects to improve traffic flow on La. 44 and Airline Highway in Gonzales.

"The other projects will be looking at specifically at Highway 61 to improve traffic operations there," Helms added.

Community members are invited to a public meeting next Wednesday to discuss the proposed roundabout, share concerns, and offer ideas.

"There may be some things that they know that we don't see. We're so deep in the design of these types of projects that we don't see something that somebody sees every day," Helms said.

There will be an open meeting to discuss the proposal on July 23. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.