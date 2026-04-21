Proposed bill would penalize those who leave firearms within children's reach

BATON ROUGE - State lawmakers are pushing for criminal penalties against gun owners who leave loaded firearms around children.

House Bill 586, filed by Rep. Vincent Cox, R-Gretna, would create fines or even jail time for adults who allow a minor to access loaded firearms.

"Gun violence is terrible, and don't get me wrong, I'm pro-Second Amendment, but this is irresponsible with your gun," Cox said.

The bill comes after four young people died in accidental shootings in the first four months of 2026.

In January, 16-year-old Charleston Wright was killed when he was accidentally shot, according to police. In March, his brother, 17-year-old Devonte Coleman, was killed in an accidental shooting.

Also in March, Kiamani Thomas, 10, was accidentally shot and killed by a younger family member. Some state lawmakers called this an alarming trend.

HB 586 would create the crime of allowing a minor child to access a readily dischargeable firearm. The bill includes penalties of up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. Cox said the goal is not to tell people how they store their firearms, but to encourage gun owners to be more responsible.

"If a parent left out alcohol and a kid drank and hurt themselves, they'd be liable. So, we're not saying we're going after your Second Amendment rights. That's the last thing I want to do. We're saying if you have a gun in the house, at least be responsible," Cox said.



Similar legislation failed in a Senate committee this session. Regina Barrow sponsored Senate Bill 344, which would have created the crime of unsecured storage of firearms. Opponents of the bill argued that the focus should be on teaching kids gun safety in schools.

HB 586 has not been scheduled for a committee hearing at this time.