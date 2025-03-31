Property owner encounters one problem after another at brand new home

WALKER - One man in Livingston Parish is trying to get someone to take responsibility after remaining issues at their brand new home.

The City of Walker responded immediately following a story in February, but it appears they have done all they can do.

Karl Molden says he's now looking for a lawyer. He tells 2 On Your Side it takes three hours for his shower to drain after finding trouble with the pitch and fall of the plumbing in the house. Anytime Molden flushes the toilet, it could be the time it overflows.

"It's literally backing up," Molden said.

In February, Molden contacted 2 On Your Side unsure of what to do. The home was purchased by his parents, but in that time stress got the best of his dad, who died of a heart attack in early March.

"I need justice for my father," he said.

Molden thought someone would have done the right thing and fixed the home. The City of Walker came out to see if there was a blockage and even made space for a second clean-out, but they determined that wasn't the problem.

Plumbing isn't Molden's only issue. The back patio is sinking and a crack has formed in the center due to no footings underneath. The weight of the roof is taking a toll. There's also trouble with the upstairs HVAC.

"It's been a nightmare, and I call it the house from hell," he said.

The Moldens looked at more than 200 homes before settling on the new build in Walker. They invested money in cosmetic changes to the interior and exterior and removed 18 trees from the backyard. They had big plans for an outdoor space.

A city inspector signed off on the property and issued a certificate of occupancy. A home inspector didn't catch the problems, either.

"Even though they passed my house, they failed me. They failed my family and if I were a resident of Walker I would be concerned if my home is up to code," he said.

Molden is seeking justice and thinks someone should pay to make it right.

The builder, Chad Robinson, says he plans to address the footing issue and that work has already started. Robinson says he is unable to confirm the plumbing trouble is his responsibility to fix. In February, 2 On Your Side spoke with Saucier's Plumbing, which says there was no trouble with their work. The rough-in plumbing passed city inspection in October 2023.

Molden intends to file a lawsuit.