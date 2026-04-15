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Project to replace Darrow water line nears completion; expected to be operational by Friday
DARROW — The Ascension Water Company's project to replace a water line in Darrow is nearing completion, with the line expected to be fully operational by Friday.
The water company has finished the line replacement phase of the project and has now begun disinfecting and flushing the new system.
Samples are expected to be taken of the new line on Wednesday, and, if the Louisiana Department of Health approves the test results, the line will be fully operational by Friday.
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"We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this process. We recognize this project may have caused some inconvenience and apologize for any disruption," Ascension Parish officials said.
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