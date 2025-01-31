63°
Principals reject one-time transfer opportunity for high school athletes

Friday, January 31 2025
Source: The Advocate
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - During the Louisiana High School Athletes Association principals' meeting Thursday night, local principals overwhelmingly voted to shut down a proposal that would have allowed varsity athletes a one-time transfer allowance. 

The Advocate reported the proposal was shut down by a staggering 273-66 margin. 

Some said the one-time transfer allowance would give an unfair advantage to schools not selected by the LHSAA and that it would inappropriately make high school athletics mirror college athletics. 

“If we approve this, the next thing we’ll be voting on is a transfer portal,” Broadmoor's principal Robert Wells told the newspaper.

The transfer rule has become an issue in the wake of Governor Jeff Landry's push to allow parents a choice of where to send their children to school. 

