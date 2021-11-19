Principal says parent 'looks like a stripper' in salacious voicemail left by accident

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The mother of a student at West Feliciana Middle School is demanding an apology over what her child's principal said about her in a voice message he left by mistake.

The director of student services was calling about why the student was late. The phone hit the receiver, but the line didn't disconnect. That's when an honest conversation was left on the parent's phone about what the principal thought of her.

"She was the lady that used to come to all the games and events with low-cut stuff. Beach blonde, high heels, she looks like a stripper... The momma," Principal Mark Lester was heard saying in that recording.

Not realizing the phone was still connected, Lester went on talking to his administrator about the woman and her divorce.

"She got caught running around on him," Lester said. "So they are divorced now. The mom was living in Baton Rouge, and the dad lives in the Bluffs, using the dad's address."

The principal even came up with theories for why the child was late for school.

"I think what the mother is trying to do is piss us off enough to tell them we are kicking the kids out," Lester said. "I think she's using this for custody."

West Feliciana Parish School Superintendent Hollis Milton was not available for an on-camera interview Friday. However, he said he was disappointed with the voicemail and immediately talked to the principal about it.

"The principal was talking to the administrator and trying to explain and give a description and make the person aware," Milton said. "Unfortunately, what was disappointing is the context that you have."

Milton said he personally apologized to the parent involved.

"I did speak to the parent and apologize to the parent about that conversation," Milton said. "As well, I did speak to the principal and dealt with that issue with the principal... That it was unacceptable, what was described and what was said."

Despite Milton's apology, the mother said she's still waiting for an apology from Lester.

Her suspicions about administrators giving her a hard time were solidified after hearing what they thought of her.

"You always have to be careful with your words and be careful with your descriptions," Milton said. "We want to make sure we are respectful to everyone. That's always a definite reminder to do what is needed to be done."