Prince Philip moved to new hospital for infection, preexisting heart condition

LONDON, England - Buckingham Palace reported Monday that 99-year-old Prince Philip has been moved from one London hospital to another on for treatment of an infection and observation of a preexisting heart condition, CNN reports.

The Duke of Edinburg and husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 17 after feeling unwell and the palace later confirmed that he was being treated for an infection.

Philip spent 14 days and 13 nights there before being transferred on Monday to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, which is also in London.

There, doctors are expected to continue treating the prince for an infection, and test/monitor his condition in relation to a preexisting heart condition.

A statement from the royal communications office assured the public that the Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.

Prince Philip's youngest son, Prince Edward, told the UK's Sky News recently that his father was doing "a lot better" and was looking forward to returning home, CNN reports.

"We've had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people. And we really appreciate that and so does he. I've been passing them on," Edward said.

Philip's grandson, Prince William, similarly, stated his grandfather was doing "ok" and that hospital staff were keeping an eye on him.

Prince Philip, who turns 100 in June, took a decided step back from from public life in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years.

In December 2019, he was under the care of hospital personnel for a pre-existing condition. The Duke also surrendered his driving license in February 2019 after he was involved in a car crash.

The Queen and her husband have spent most of the past year at Windsor Castle, outside London, after moving away from Buckingham Palace during the first wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020; the couple received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021.