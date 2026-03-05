68°
President of Hungary visits community settled by Hungarians outside of Albany

Wednesday, March 04 2026
By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY - The president of Hungary visited a small community outside of Albany, which was first settled by Hungarian immigrants more than a century ago.

The trip by Tamas Sulyok helps highlight the Hungarian culture in here in Louisiana. Doctor Carl Nehlig, president of the Hungarian Museum and Historical Society, says more than 200 families first settled in the area.

