68°
Latest Weather Blog
President of Hungary visits community settled by Hungarians outside of Albany
ALBANY - The president of Hungary visited a small community outside of Albany, which was first settled by Hungarian immigrants more than a century ago.
Trending News
The trip by Tamas Sulyok helps highlight the Hungarian culture in here in Louisiana. Doctor Carl Nehlig, president of the Hungarian Museum and Historical Society, says more than 200 families first settled in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Crawfish industry facing labor shortage due to federal immigration caps, state agriculture...
-
PVC manufacturer Shintech to invest $3.4 billion to upgrade existing Iberville Parish...
-
State Livestock Brand Commission microchips saddles at event in Tangipahoa Parish
-
State insurance commissioner is focusing insurance discounts for fortified roofs
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...