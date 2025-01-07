47°
Latest Weather Blog
President-elect Donald Trump makes controversial suggestion to rename Gulf of Mexico
PALM BEACH, Fla. - During a press conference Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump made a suggestion that the federal government may not have the power to follow through on.
"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," Trump said.
CNN said this isn't the first time a politician has suggested changing the name, but that it was unclear if the federal government has the power to do that.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
President-elect Donald Trump makes controversial suggestion during press conference
-
2 bodies are found in the landing gear of JetBlue plane at...
-
Old Perkins Road temporarily blocked due to house fire; no injuries reported
-
Home off Florida Boulevard ruled total loss after fire
-
Three allegedly connected to shooting arrested after chase, crash in Shenandoah neighborhood