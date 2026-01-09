Latest Weather Blog
President Donald Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela following release of political prisoners
BATON ROUGE — President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he cancelled a second wave of attacks on Venezuela, following the nation's release of political prisoners as a sign of "Seeking Peace."
According to a social media post by the president, the U.S. and Venezuela are working together to rebuild Venezuela's oil and gas infrastructure.
“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of “— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 9, 2026
‘Seeking Peace.’ This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together…” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/AxEDLQoKAc
Despite cancelling a "previously expected second Wave of Attacks," all U.S. ships will remain near Venezuela for "safety and security purposes."
The president also claimed that $100 billion will allegedly be invested in Venezuela by "BIG OIL," which he plans to meet with on Friday.
