78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Donald Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela following release of political prisoners

2 hours 45 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 11:00 AM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he cancelled a second wave of attacks on Venezuela, following the nation's release of political prisoners as a sign of "Seeking Peace." 

According to a social media post by the president, the U.S. and Venezuela are working together to rebuild Venezuela's oil and gas infrastructure.

Despite cancelling a "previously expected second Wave of Attacks," all U.S. ships will remain near Venezuela for "safety and security purposes."

Trending News

The president also claimed that $100 billion will allegedly be invested in Venezuela by "BIG OIL," which he plans to meet with on Friday. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days