President Donald Trump backs Julia Letlow for U.S. Senate

BATON ROUGE - Political analysts say it would be the perfect time for U.S. Representative Julia Letlow to enter the race.

The discussion was sparked when President Donald Trump posted on his own social media platform, Truth Social, saying, "Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement," but Letlow hasn't publicly decided to enter the race.

Several republicans have already announced their intentions to run for the seat, including incumbent Bill Cassidy, State Treasurer John Fleming, State Senator Blake Miguez, and State Representative Julie Emerson.

Political experts say the social media post could change the dynamics of Louisiana's upcoming U.S. Senate race.

"Typically, that kind of announcement wouldn't come unless there was some behind-the-scenes coordination going on between the White House and Congresswoman Letlow's support team," Political James Hartman said.

In response to Trump, Letlow posted on social media that she was honored to have the president's "endorsement and trust."

State Treasurer and Senate Candidate John Fleming says if Letlow runs, it wouldn't be surprising. Fleming worked in the White House during President Trump's first term. Fleming has already formally announced he's running against Bill Cassidy. Fleming calls himself a MAGA Conservative. He's already put up billboards showing him with his former boss, despite not receiving the president's endorsement.

"I can't read President Trump's mind, and I don't know what factors he may be considering," Fleming said.

Incumbent Bill Cassidy also responded on social media, saying he's proudly running, and "If Congresswoman Letlow decides to run, I am confident I will win."

According to a recent internal poll from Fleming's campaign, Fleming says he's ahead of Cassidy with a 51% to 26% lead among Republican voters.

But Hartman says throwing another candidate's name in the mix could change things.

"I wouldn't say this is a shoo-in," Hartman said. "I think everyone besides [Letlow] and Senator Cassidy can pack it in."

If Letlow does run, and the endorsement from the president himself has an effect on the election, then Baton Rouge area politician State Senator Rich Edmonds says he's interested in the congressional seat.

"I serve that district now," Edmonds said. "It's a great district. I feel like I'm well-equipped. I hope that down the line, if this occurs, voters will think so as well."

Another potential candidate, Baton Rouge State Representative Dixon McMakin, says he's waiting for someone else to make the announcement official.

Former congressman Garret Graves has not said whether he would run for Letlow's seat if she won in the Senate.

"If Garret's out, and Julia's in, I think you will see a Dixon McMakin for the fifth district congress," McMakin said.