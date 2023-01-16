69°
Preliminary work to start on I-10 widening Monday night; overnight closure times set
BATON ROUGE - A partial closure of I-10 east will take place overnight and continue through Wednesday as DOTD does preliminary work setting up for the I-10 widening project.
The right lane of I-10 east between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.
The closing is to allow crews to set up temporary concrete barriers ahead of the utility work, according to DOTD.
"After multiple attempts by previous administrations to improve this corridor have fallen short, I'm proud to say this administration is moving forward," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in a statement.
