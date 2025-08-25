94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pregnant teenager shot over road rage, premature child delivered at hospital

2 hours 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, August 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - A 17-year-old who was in her third trimester of pregnancy was shot in a road-rage incident over the weekend in Tangipahoa Parish. 

Family members say Katelynn Strate is expected to be taken off of life support Monday, but her baby was delivered and is healthy. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Strate was a passenger in a car with two other people around 9 a.m. Sunday when they encountered Barry West. 

Deputies said West, 54, and the other driver were brake-checking and tailgating each other before West fired a shot and Strate was hit in the head.

When the driver of her vehicle realized what had happened, he drove her to a hospital immediately. Her baby was delivered at 27 weeks and is in an NICU. The family is asking for help covering funeral costs

West was jailed for four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon and obstruction of justice. The sheriff's office says charges will be upgraded when the victim is taken off life support.

